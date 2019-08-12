Dowling & Yahnke Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) Sentiment Is 0.75

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 26.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc acquired 22,426 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 107,233 shares with $11.91M value, up from 84,807 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $245.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $136.54. About 2.65 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.75, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 9 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 12 decreased and sold stakes in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.34 million shares, down from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $16000 target. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $125 target. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Randolph Co reported 179,820 shares. 17,245 are owned by Wms Prtnrs Lc. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,000 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Lc has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Auxier Asset has 16,489 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 11,160 are held by Cadence National Bank & Trust Na. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 808,758 shares. Kentucky Retirement, a Kentucky-based fund reported 87,663 shares. First Manhattan has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 436,489 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP accumulated 9,023 shares. 24,814 were reported by Central Bank And Tru. First Long Island Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 635,471 shares. Vontobel Asset Incorporated has 2.05 million shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 0.13% or 1,876 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 5,052 shares to 75,963 valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 8,200 shares and now owns 334,104 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund for 24,860 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 85,746 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.09% invested in the company for 67,739 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 165,885 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $192.42 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 33.69 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.