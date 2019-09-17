Dowling & Yahnke Stake In General Electric Co (GE) Was Lifted; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Lifted Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $664,347; Market Value Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 33,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 151,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 117,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 35.25 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM, sources say [23:16 BST16 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 02/04/2018 – GE Pushes Ahead on Revamp With $1.05 Billion Sale of Health IT; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 20/04/2018 – G.E. Earnings Show Some Signs of a Turnaround; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of a quick fix fade; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 340,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46M, up from 331,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.73. About 741,913 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank holds 0.32% or 28.39 million shares. Regent Inv Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 14,886 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Anderson Hoagland And reported 0.8% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Payden & Rygel owns 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3,502 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Llc reported 88,563 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ims Cap Management has 0.77% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 335,372 shares. Bartlett And Communication Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.32 million shares. 5.10 million are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Element Management Ltd Liability holds 608,296 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Discovery Cap Management Lc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.42 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,903 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 11,895 shares to 35,468 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,495 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Capital holds 0% or 4,817 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 212 shares. 14,410 are held by Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Vermont-based fund reported 33 shares. Cypress Asset Tx holds 11,672 shares. Cna Financial owns 60,117 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt accumulated 132 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 42,968 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 7,631 shares. Prudential Inc owns 188,422 shares. Carroll Associate has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.53% or 70,280 shares. Dudley & Shanley Incorporated owns 298,384 shares for 5.17% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Ltd has invested 0.17% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).