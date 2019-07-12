Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Sentiment Is 0.93

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 4,873 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 104,273 shares with $8.43M value, down from 109,146 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $333.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 458,974 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change

Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 94 funds opened new or increased positions, while 101 trimmed and sold equity positions in Bank Of Hawaii Corp. The funds in our database now have: 29.55 million shares, down from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bank Of Hawaii Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 89 Increased: 66 New Position: 28.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. BOH’s profit will be $55.92M for 14.77 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.50% negative EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation for 13,720 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc owns 124,415 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Country Club Trust Company N.A. has 1.28% invested in the company for 137,535 shares. The Virginia-based Hendershot Investments Inc. has invested 0.97% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 88,230 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 3,379 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the holding firm for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial services and products in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other. It has a 15.16 P/E ratio. The Retail Banking segment offers financial services and products to clients and small businesses.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.21B for 19.84 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

