Dowling & Yahnke Increases Position in Chevron New (CVX); Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holder Armistice Capital Has Upped Stake by $19.53 Million

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 1028% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 134,588 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 3,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 63,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 5.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent Communications, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,453 shares. Exane Derivatives has 1,566 shares. Greystone Managed Investments holds 0.96% or 132,582 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust accumulated 46,465 shares. 3,365 are held by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability. Cove Street Limited Company holds 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1,000 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc invested in 0.26% or 22,682 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 463,939 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 29,142 shares. Fca Tx invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Weiss Multi holds 0.03% or 8,899 shares in its portfolio. Chem Bancorporation owns 78,258 shares. 260,251 are held by River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Massachusetts-based Btim Corp has invested 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 15,528 are owned by Old West Invest Mgmt Limited Company.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 8,370 shares to 132,877 shares, valued at $20.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,814 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Recent Assembly Biosciences Weakness Provides Attractive Entry Point, B Riley FBR Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on October 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Presentation at International Association for the Study of the Liver Congress and Update on HBV Program in China – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in April – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 92,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.