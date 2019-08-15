Dowling & Yahnke Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Raised as Share Value Rose; As Tompkins Financial (TMP) Stock Price Rose, Tompkins Financial Has Lifted Position by $520,448

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 477,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 470,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.2. About 50,905 shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 5.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 27,732 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 22,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.93. About 4.61M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,763 shares to 40,878 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,776 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,736 shares. M Holdg Securities Inc accumulated 6,075 shares. M&T Bank Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,022 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny holds 0.33% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 23,650 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 1.56% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Argent invested in 0.34% or 35,834 shares. Barnett And Co owns 300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc has 23 shares. Markston Intll Lc holds 1.84% or 172,761 shares. Cambridge Advsrs holds 9,384 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corp, Colorado-based fund reported 503,263 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Llc has 0.61% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Chesley Taft Associates invested in 0.08% or 10,029 shares.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG) by 7,137 shares to 107,219 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,996 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).