Dowling & Yahnke Trimmed Stake in Citigroup (C) by $313,224; As Pros Holdings (PRO) Stock Rose, Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Cut Position by $591,990

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 227,956 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 75,963 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 81,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prns Ltd Llc holds 3.49M shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Colony Grp Ltd Co reported 206,432 shares. Sigma Planning reported 17,922 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc owns 220 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Manhattan Company holds 0.28% or 785,680 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank holds 2.95 million shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.67% or 57,050 shares. Kentucky Retirement System owns 0.62% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 102,810 shares. Bb&T stated it has 28,404 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt owns 11,515 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Old Natl Natl Bank In invested in 0.11% or 34,706 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Company Ltd has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,312 shares to 61,319 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 9,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,404 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 3.32M were reported by Primecap Mgmt Ca. Carroll Assoc holds 0% or 354 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.43% or 224,601 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 175,099 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed invested in 0.06% or 592,850 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Gp Inc accumulated 56,052 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication, a New York-based fund reported 2,791 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 20,667 shares. Charles Schwab Inc owns 194,315 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 57,888 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Llc has 7,033 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 5,100 are owned by Quantbot Ltd Partnership. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares to 99,199 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).