Dowling & Yahnke Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); As Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Valuation Declined, Holder Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 27.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 187,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 496,198 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.21 million, down from 683,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 1.12M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History; 29/03/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic on Track to Achieve 2018 Financial Targets; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Rev $2.17B; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for lmmunity Charm™ Campaign; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 15/05/2018 – Hotchkis And Wiley Buys New 1.1% Position in Interpublic

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 69,375 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 63,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 3.73 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $361.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 388,400 shares to 708,685 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:IPG) 43% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Interpublic Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IPG Merges Two Award-Winning Brand and Technology PR Agencies – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IPG’s 2019 Inclusion Awards Reflect Focus on Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Interpublic Group of Companies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. 8,650 shares were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN, worth $199,988.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.74 million for 11.02 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,233 shares to 32,077 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds by 16,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,420 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon’s ‘Glacier Like’ Tendencies Have Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

