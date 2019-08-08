Dowling & Yahnke Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $657,142; Adams Asset Advisors Raised Its Schweitzer (SWM) Position by $850,060 as Stock Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 11,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 63,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 51,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 3.95 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 78,968 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 2,852 shares to 43,623 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,776 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schweitzer Mauduit: Too Expensive For A Struggling Business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$33.86, Is It Time To Put Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Schweitzer-Mauduit (SWM) to Acquire Argotec in $280M Deal – StreetInsider.com” published on September 21, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Unit Corporation (UNT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,096 shares to 162,420 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,811 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).