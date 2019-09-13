Dowling & Yahnke Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish LendingClub (LC)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 38.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc acquired 1,953 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 7,039 shares with $1.16M value, up from 5,086 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $112.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $184.27. About 8.20 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240

Among 2 analysts covering LendingClub (NYSE:LC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LendingClub has $1700 highest and $500 lowest target. $11’s average target is -25.27% below currents $14.72 stock price. LendingClub had 3 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, May 8. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. See LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23.7500 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $3.7500 New Target: $5.0000 Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold LendingClub Corporation shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 217.21 million shares or 37.21% less from 345.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 108,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0% or 48,570 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 11,624 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory L P has invested 0.06% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Spark Invest Management Lc accumulated 0.26% or 1.15M shares. Jefferies Gp Limited has 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 377,147 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.01% or 105,059 shares in its portfolio. Foundation Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 10.13M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5.12M shares or 0% of the stock.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The Company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for clients and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wafra holds 47,215 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Psagot House Limited owns 125,202 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). City Holdings holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,650 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 2,300 shares. Alta Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 425,186 are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 764 shares. North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Asset One Limited reported 312,130 shares. Blackrock reported 0.27% stake. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 250 shares. Griffin Asset owns 4,470 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nvidia has $210 highest and $14500 lowest target. $182.30’s average target is -1.07% below currents $184.27 stock price. Nvidia had 35 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, March 19. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. The rating was upgraded by Cascend to “Buy” on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, June 24.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Vanguard World Fds (VFH) stake by 8,280 shares to 117,619 valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 7,935 shares and now owns 190,782 shares. Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.