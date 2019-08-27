DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Both DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE:DWDP) and Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) compete on a level playing field in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DowDuPont Inc. 75 0.00 N/A 4.24 0.00 Huntsman Corporation 21 0.48 N/A 2.26 9.09

In table 1 we can see DowDuPont Inc. and Huntsman Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Huntsman Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than DowDuPont Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DowDuPont Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Huntsman Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 1.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for DowDuPont Inc. and Huntsman Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DowDuPont Inc. 0 5 3 2.38 Huntsman Corporation 1 0 4 2.80

$45.5 is DowDuPont Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 49.08%. Meanwhile, Huntsman Corporation’s average price target is $27.2, while its potential upside is 45.53%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, DowDuPont Inc. is looking more favorable than Huntsman Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DowDuPont Inc. and Huntsman Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.73% and 76.6%. Insiders owned 0.47% of DowDuPont Inc. shares. Comparatively, Huntsman Corporation has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DowDuPont Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Huntsman Corporation -5.52% -2% -2.84% -9.83% -35.03% 6.53%

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Huntsman Corporation beats DowDuPont Inc.

DowDuPont Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. Its Agriculture division provides seed solutions for alfalfa, canola, cereals, corn, cotton, rice, silage inoculants, sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers, and wheat; and crop protection solutions, such as cereals herbicides, corn and soybean herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, pasture and land management, seed-applied technologies, specialty crop herbicides, structural pest management, and turf and ornamental pest management. This division also offers biotech traits, seed-applied technologies, and digital agriculture products. The companyÂ’s Materials Science division offers products for flexible multi-layer packaging; solutions for body structure, exterior, interior, and under-the hood applications; OEM glass bonding, aftermarket glass bonding, and brake fluids; rubber-to-metal bonding and polyurethane systems; and light weighting platforms. This division also provides acrylic chain technologies; extruded polystyrene foam insulation and cellulosic-based construction chemical additives; one-component foams; enabling materials for consumer and industrial electronics; formulations and ingredients for beauty and personal care, and household care markets; and cellulosic and other technologies for medicines and healthier foods. Its Specialty Products division offers electronic technologies for semiconductor, advanced chip packaging, circuit board, electronic and industrial finishing, photovoltaic, display, and digital and flexographic printing industries; protection solutions; bio-based ingredients for nutrition and health; industrial bioscience products; and sustainable solutions. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment provides amines, carbonates, surfactants, linear alkyl benzene, maleic anhydride, other performance chemicals, ethylene glycol, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers basic liquid and solid epoxy resins; specialty resin compounds; cross-linking, matting, and curing agents; and epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based formulations. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The Pigments and Additives segment offers titanium dioxide, functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment, and water treatment chemicals. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, paints and coatings, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.