DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE:DWDP) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DowDuPont Inc. has 72.73% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 69.40% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand DowDuPont Inc. has 0.47% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.34% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have DowDuPont Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DowDuPont Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing DowDuPont Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DowDuPont Inc. N/A 94 0.00 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for DowDuPont Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DowDuPont Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 3.18 2.50

With consensus price target of $67, DowDuPont Inc. has a potential upside of 119.53%. As a group, Chemicals – Major Diversified companies have a potential upside of 36.08%. Based on the results given earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that DowDuPont Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DowDuPont Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DowDuPont Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

Dividends

DowDuPont Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DowDuPont Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors DowDuPont Inc.

DowDuPont Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. Its Agriculture division provides seed solutions for alfalfa, canola, cereals, corn, cotton, rice, silage inoculants, sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers, and wheat; and crop protection solutions, such as cereals herbicides, corn and soybean herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, pasture and land management, seed-applied technologies, specialty crop herbicides, structural pest management, and turf and ornamental pest management. This division also offers biotech traits, seed-applied technologies, and digital agriculture products. The companyÂ’s Materials Science division offers products for flexible multi-layer packaging; solutions for body structure, exterior, interior, and under-the hood applications; OEM glass bonding, aftermarket glass bonding, and brake fluids; rubber-to-metal bonding and polyurethane systems; and light weighting platforms. This division also provides acrylic chain technologies; extruded polystyrene foam insulation and cellulosic-based construction chemical additives; one-component foams; enabling materials for consumer and industrial electronics; formulations and ingredients for beauty and personal care, and household care markets; and cellulosic and other technologies for medicines and healthier foods. Its Specialty Products division offers electronic technologies for semiconductor, advanced chip packaging, circuit board, electronic and industrial finishing, photovoltaic, display, and digital and flexographic printing industries; protection solutions; bio-based ingredients for nutrition and health; industrial bioscience products; and sustainable solutions. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.