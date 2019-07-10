DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE:DWDP) is a company in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of DowDuPont Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.14% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of DowDuPont Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.35% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have DowDuPont Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DowDuPont Inc. 0.00% 3.40% 1.70% Industry Average 6.39% 22.70% 6.54%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting DowDuPont Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DowDuPont Inc. N/A 76 21.78 Industry Average 496.20M 7.76B 21.87

DowDuPont Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio DowDuPont Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for DowDuPont Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DowDuPont Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.23 2.92 2.49

With average price target of $59.67, DowDuPont Inc. has a potential upside of 95.51%. The rivals have a potential upside of 45.36%. Given DowDuPont Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DowDuPont Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DowDuPont Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DowDuPont Inc. -4.99% -22.62% -15.75% -23.7% -33.7% -16.28% Industry Average 1.81% 6.23% 14.22% 14.87% 27.06% 22.23%

For the past year DowDuPont Inc. has -16.28% weaker performance while DowDuPont Inc.’s competitors have 22.23% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DowDuPont Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, DowDuPont Inc.’s rivals have 3.13 and 2.40 for Current and Quick Ratio. DowDuPont Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DowDuPont Inc.

Dividends

DowDuPont Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DowDuPont Inc.’s peers beat DowDuPont Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

DowDuPont Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. Its Agriculture division provides seed solutions for alfalfa, canola, cereals, corn, cotton, rice, silage inoculants, sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers, and wheat; and crop protection solutions, such as cereals herbicides, corn and soybean herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, pasture and land management, seed-applied technologies, specialty crop herbicides, structural pest management, and turf and ornamental pest management. This division also offers biotech traits, seed-applied technologies, and digital agriculture products. The companyÂ’s Materials Science division offers products for flexible multi-layer packaging; solutions for body structure, exterior, interior, and under-the hood applications; OEM glass bonding, aftermarket glass bonding, and brake fluids; rubber-to-metal bonding and polyurethane systems; and light weighting platforms. This division also provides acrylic chain technologies; extruded polystyrene foam insulation and cellulosic-based construction chemical additives; one-component foams; enabling materials for consumer and industrial electronics; formulations and ingredients for beauty and personal care, and household care markets; and cellulosic and other technologies for medicines and healthier foods. Its Specialty Products division offers electronic technologies for semiconductor, advanced chip packaging, circuit board, electronic and industrial finishing, photovoltaic, display, and digital and flexographic printing industries; protection solutions; bio-based ingredients for nutrition and health; industrial bioscience products; and sustainable solutions. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.