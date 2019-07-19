Dow Inc. (DOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) and Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Chemicals – Major Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dow Inc. 52 0.78 N/A 3.92 13.51 Tronox Holdings plc 11 1.19 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Dow Inc. and Tronox Holdings plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dow Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tronox Holdings plc 0.00% -0.3% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dow Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, Tronox Holdings plc has 8.5 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tronox Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dow Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dow Inc. and Tronox Holdings plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dow Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Tronox Holdings plc 1 1 5 2.71

Dow Inc.’s average target price is $59.6, while its potential upside is 15.17%. Competitively Tronox Holdings plc has a consensus target price of $16.43, with potential upside of 39.12%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Tronox Holdings plc is looking more favorable than Dow Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dow Inc. and Tronox Holdings plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 65.1%. Insiders held 0.1% of Dow Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Tronox Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dow Inc. 0.9% -8.36% 0% 0% 0% 6.33% Tronox Holdings plc -12.8% -31.54% -2.71% -16.91% -39.91% 33.93%

For the past year Dow Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tronox Holdings plc.

Summary

Tronox Holdings plc beats Dow Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. This segment produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, ilmenite, leucoxene, titanium slag, slag fines, synthetic rutile, and leucoxene, as well as pig iron and zircon; and produces and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It also manufactures and markets electrolytic manganese dioxide primarily for battery materials; and specialty boron products for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, high-performance fibers, specialty ceramics, and epoxies, as well as igniter formulations. The Alkali segment produces natural soda ash for various industries comprising flat glass, container glass, detergent, and chemical manufacturing. This segment is involved in dry mining of trona ore underground at Westvaco facility; secondary recovery of trona from previously dry mined areas underground at Westvaco and Granger facilities; refining of raw trona ore into soda ash and specialty sodium alkali products; and marketing, sale, and distribution of alkali products. Tronox Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.