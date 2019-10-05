Dow Inc. (DOW) EPS Estimated At $0.72; Principal Financial Group (PFG) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Analysts expect Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) to report $0.72 EPS on October, 24.DOW’s profit would be $530.63M giving it 15.74 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Dow Inc.’s analysts see -16.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.34. About 3.42M shares traded. Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 217 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 172 sold and reduced their positions in Principal Financial Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 197.28 million shares, up from 194.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Principal Financial Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 147 Increased: 143 New Position: 74.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $401.29 million for 9.57 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.60% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 757,061 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) has declined 0.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 06/04/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 11, 2018, MARK NUNIS WILL ACT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 12/04/2018 – CS PFG REPORTS FORMATION OF DIRECTS & CO-INVESTMENTS GROUP; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance services and products to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.36 billion. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. It has a 10.29 P/E ratio. Insurance Solutions divisions.

Nippon Life Insurance Co holds 21.76% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. for 18.14 million shares. Capital Management Corp Va owns 193,460 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Iowa State Bank has 2.41% invested in the company for 93,677 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 2.02% in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 79,634 shares.

Dow Inc. provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.42 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials and Coatings segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings that are used in maintenance and protective industries, wood, metal packaging, traffic markings, thermal paper, and leather; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It has a 13.37 P/E ratio. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide, propylene glycol and polyether polyols, aromatic isocyanates and polyurethane systems, coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, and composites.

Among 8 analysts covering Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dow Inc. has $69 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.38’s average target is 19.94% above currents $45.34 stock price. Dow Inc. had 15 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) rating on Friday, May 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, September 18. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. Nomura maintained Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) rating on Friday, July 26. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $5600 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, July 29. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of DOW in report on Monday, June 17 to “Market Perform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) rating on Tuesday, July 23. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $5700 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 28 in 2019 Q2. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It dived, as 1 investors sold Dow Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 621.56% more from 656,250 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Management Inc invested in 189 shares or 0% of the stock. American Research & Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) for 9,604 shares. Violich Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW). Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 6,546 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Capital Invest Advsrs Limited Company reported 17,584 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,515 shares. Cohen Capital Management owns 5,627 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 901,675 are held by Cibc Ww Markets Corp. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Incorporated holds 8.15% of its portfolio in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) for 1.11M shares. Mengis Cap stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW). Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.69% or 32,370 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW). Frontier Investment Mngmt accumulated 8,206 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability reported 4,305 shares stake. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp reported 4,609 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.