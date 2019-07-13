Dow Inc. (DOW) and LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Comparing side by side

As Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) and LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dow Inc. 52 0.75 N/A 3.92 13.51 LSB Industries Inc. 6 0.26 N/A -3.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dow Inc. and LSB Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dow Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LSB Industries Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -9.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dow Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, LSB Industries Inc. has 1.3 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dow Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LSB Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dow Inc. and LSB Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dow Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 LSB Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dow Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.90% and an $59.6 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dow Inc. and LSB Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 73.9%. Dow Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 5.3% are LSB Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dow Inc. 0.9% -8.36% 0% 0% 0% 6.33% LSB Industries Inc. -7.09% -26.9% -31.32% -35.88% -9.07% -7.43%

For the past year Dow Inc. had bullish trend while LSB Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Dow Inc. beats LSB Industries Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN), urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors. The company also sells industrial machinery and related components; and holds working interests in natural gas properties. LSB Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.