Dover (Put) (DOV) Share Price Declined While Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Increased Its Stake; Trinity Industries (TRN) Position Boosted by Sterling Capital Management Llc

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Dover Corp (Put) (DOV) by 64.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Dover Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.27. About 169,370 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) by 35.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 532,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.24 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 786,801 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 21/05/2018 – Trinity Industries Rises for 13 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds the way to sustain profit is to Reach for The Star; 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 07/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Trinity Mirror PLC (TNI.LN) Now RCH.LN; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s acquisition of Express sent to Ofcom; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – WILL MAINTAIN OWNERSHIP AND STATUS QUO OF HIGHWAY PRODUCTS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries: Separation Remains on Track for Completion in 4Q; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRN)

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $91.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 1.03M shares to 333,037 shares, valued at $45.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.79 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 567,884 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (Put) (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Will Pay A 0.6% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RBC ups price target on Dover – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap holds 77,100 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Tcw Group stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 58,023 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 27,225 shares. New York-based Grandfield & Dodd Limited has invested 0.33% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security stated it has 25,015 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.61M shares. Parkside National Bank And Trust reported 0% stake. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.12% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co has 22,625 shares. 6,759 are owned by Mirae Asset Invests Limited. Asset reported 11,998 shares stake. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trinity Industries to accelerate buybacks – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trinity Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A 4.9% Return On Equity, Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ryder Announces Management Changes to its Fleet Management and Dedicated Transportation Solutions Businesses – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Bank System Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 33,000 shares to 356,550 shares, valued at $23.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 26,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,142 shares, and cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity.