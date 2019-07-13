Dover Ord (DOV) Stock Rose While Everence Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Shares Declined While Platinum Investment Management LTD Increased Stake by $46.97 Million

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dover Ord (DOV) by 26.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 3,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,094 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $853,000, down from 12,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $100.06. About 835,431 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 873.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.76 million, up from 244,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 3.45M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 4.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $104.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 448,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,911 shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 4,159 shares stake. Georgia-based Benedict Advsr Inc has invested 1.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fruth Inv owns 9,225 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 45,997 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tcw Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Barrett Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Glenmede Company Na has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 8,000 shares. At Retail Bank has 4,009 shares. Marco Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,056 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cwm Limited Com stated it has 493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allstate holds 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 6,256 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Northern Trust invested in 0.05% or 2.16 million shares.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12,935 shares to 25,855 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Ord (NYSE:PG) by 13,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Ord (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.27 million for 16.14 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. Kosinski Anthony K had sold 2,184 shares worth $196,713. 7,272 shares were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M, worth $641,609 on Tuesday, February 12. Spurgeon William had sold 13,102 shares worth $1.14M on Thursday, February 7.

