Dover (DOV) to pay $0.49 on Sep 16, 2019; Weyco Group (WEYS) Shorts Increased By 10.22%

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) is expected to pay $0.49 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:DOV) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.49 dividend. Dover Corp's current price of $88.10 translates into 0.56% yield. Dover Corp's dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 661,012 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500.

Weyco Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS) had an increase of 10.22% in short interest. WEYS's SI was 112,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.22% from 101,800 shares previously. With 9,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Weyco Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS)'s short sellers to cover WEYS's short positions. The SI to Weyco Group Inc's float is 2.11%. The stock decreased 4.61% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 20,994 shares traded or 46.77% up from the average. Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) has declined 20.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500.

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. The company has market cap of $233.76 million. It operates in two divisions, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It has a 11.22 P/E ratio. The firm creates and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.71 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. It has a 21.56 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.