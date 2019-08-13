Dover (DOV) to pay $0.49 on Sep 16, 2019; Senior Housing Properties Trust Has 1.15 Sentiment

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 127 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 110 sold and reduced their stock positions in Senior Housing Properties Trust. The investment managers in our database reported: 164.54 million shares, down from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Senior Housing Properties Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 84 Increased: 85 New Position: 42.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) is expected to pay $0.49 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:DOV) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.49 dividend. Dover Corp’s current price of $90.16 translates into 0.54% yield. Dover Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.20% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 562,641 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.11 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. It has a 22.06 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dover had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 3. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Dover Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 35,568 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.01% or 24,990 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Inc has 121,091 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Benedict Financial Inc has 1.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 9,094 were reported by Everence Mngmt. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 3,222 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 5,000 shares. Raymond James Na has 3,254 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 1.11M shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.08% or 11,050 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 14,998 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, North Point Managers Corporation Oh has 1.91% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 611,969 are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Liability. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

The stock increased 1.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 2.02 million shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M

Legg Mason Inc. holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust for 2,415 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 326,056 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.9% invested in the company for 261,615 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Security Capital Research & Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.28 million shares.