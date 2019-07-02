Dover (DOV) Stock Price Rose While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Decreased Its Position by $2.28 Million; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Lowered Its Valmont Inds Com (VMI) Holding by $896,740

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 52.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $102.19. About 1.43 million shares traded or 54.08% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc Com (VMI) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 32,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $128.03. About 163,725 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. VMI’s profit will be $48.95M for 14.29 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 778,124 shares to 976,624 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.