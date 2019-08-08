Dover (DOV) Stock Price Declined While First Mercantile Trust Co Boosted by $471,510 Its Position; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder Electron Capital Partners Upped Its Holding by $10.36 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $139.42. About 196,187 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 2204.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 5,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 5,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 74,541 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Mngmt Llc reported 48,930 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 221,879 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Company holds 0.33% or 26,482 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Raymond James Fin Services Advisors reported 17,405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 5,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 12,247 shares. 195,092 were accumulated by Bluestein R H Com. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Linscomb & Williams reported 4,120 shares. Aviance Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 191 shares. Everence Capital reported 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Qs Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Davenport Ltd Com holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 394,322 shares. 5,295 were accumulated by Gateway Invest Advisers Lc.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $117.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 21,800 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% or 2,450 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 5,300 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has 6,337 shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 5,511 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 45,707 shares stake. Harris Associates Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 270,442 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 25,100 shares. Natixis owns 181,121 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 2,850 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,873 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fdx Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First City Capital Mgmt reported 0.39% stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares were sold by Kosinski Anthony K.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc Class A by 4,586 shares to 3,620 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 5,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,798 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).