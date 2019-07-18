Dover (DOV) Stake Upped by A-R-T- Advisors Llc; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Decreased Holding by $308,172

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 13,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,455 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $97.23. About 1.11 million shares traded or 15.38% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,328 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90M, down from 262,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.32. About 2.02 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co owns 184,342 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 611,969 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 313,429 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 50,994 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 156 shares. King Luther Cap invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Farmers Financial Bank accumulated 2,600 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Huntington Savings Bank reported 39,334 shares. Stifel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Corp Pa has invested 0.13% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Quantres Asset Mgmt holds 0.57% or 8,400 shares. Cs Mckee Lp owns 196,107 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. 2,950 are held by Patten Patten Incorporated Tn. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.15% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Spurgeon William sold $1.14M worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Thursday, February 7. $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) was sold by Kosinski Anthony K. The insider Kloosterboer Jay L sold $1.08 million.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 33,600 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Funko Inc by 19,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,053 shares, and cut its stake in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peninsula Asset Incorporated has invested 2.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cohen Steers stated it has 19,666 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 14,380 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 148,200 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 90,845 shares. Parsec Mgmt invested 1.71% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Newfocus Fincl holds 17,287 shares. Rmb accumulated 18,132 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life accumulated 5,800 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.51% or 200,397 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 1.07 million shares stake. 30 were accumulated by Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated. Eagle Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,710 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,486 shares to 27,983 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.