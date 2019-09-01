Dover (DOV) Stake Held by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank; Cooke & Bieler LP Has Raised Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Stake by $376,800 as Market Valuation Rose

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 208,920 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06 million, up from 201,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 921,724 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO NO LONGER EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 2018 BENEFIT OF 9C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PROMIUS PHARMA LLC INITIATED PATENT LITIGATION ON MAY 22, 2018 IN COURT; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LABORATORIES INC – LAUNCHED GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE CREAM; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Perrigo Launches Novel Omeprazole Orally Disintegrating Tablet to Treat Frequent Heartburn

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 276.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 111,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 151,221 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, up from 40,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.02M shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover

