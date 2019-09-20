Dover (DOV) Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Cut Position in Facebook (FB) by $2.18 Million as Market Value Rose

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 39,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $190.68. About 8.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – NY AG ALSO SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY CONCERNS; 19/03/2018 – Enel: Agreement with Facebook Expands On Previous Agreement for Purchase of Rattlesnake Creek’s Output; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 02/05/2018 – BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED BY NEW EU LAW; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 04/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto to Facebook CEO Zuckerberg: Stop Apologizing, Make A Change; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica–Update; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to block foreign ads in Irish abortion referendum

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Dover Corporation (DOV) by 29.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 389,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 929,776 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.16M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Dover Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $99.33. About 251,735 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Will Pay A 0.6% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RBC ups price target on Dover – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has 199,619 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 906,624 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0.04% or 4,816 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs owns 2,000 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 2,040 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 13,166 shares. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 344 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 2,044 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 6,563 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs owns 1,930 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania has 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 4,128 were reported by Salem Investment Counselors. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co has 5,024 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Class A by 1.78 million shares to 4.86M shares, valued at $60.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 38,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.51M for 16.23 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset reported 14,832 shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Novare Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 42,554 shares. Gmt Capital Corp has invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,461 shares. Connable Office Inc stated it has 0.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lvw Advsrs invested in 0.23% or 4,387 shares. Barr E S & Com owns 1,500 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 5,599 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.58 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 1.54 million shares or 1.38% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Limited reported 0.17% stake. Oxbow Advsrs Llc holds 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 21,239 shares. 15,715 are owned by Horizon Ser Ltd Company. Rdl Inc invested in 0.73% or 5,492 shares.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78 billion and $47.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59 billion for 24.57 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.