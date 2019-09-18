Dover (DOV) Shareholder Sei Investments Company Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Declined While Norris Perne & French Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $7.96 Million

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 104,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 35,541 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, down from 140,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 639,230 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 8,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 16,406 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 24,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $98.14. About 21,531 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 16.04 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 68,948 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $178.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 16,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.97 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $791.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 42,298 shares to 312,581 shares, valued at $17.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc Shs by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co 7.5 Pfd L.