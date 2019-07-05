Dover (DOV) Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Decreased Stake as Shares Rose; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lowered Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $2.00 Million as Market Value Rose

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 636,390 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 40,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,450 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46M, down from 250,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares were sold by Kosinski Anthony K. Shares for $641,609 were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M. Spurgeon William sold $1.14 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Inc Tn accumulated 2,950 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 17,670 were reported by Miller Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 13,446 are owned by Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Pitcairn owns 7,127 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Capital invested in 3,519 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 25,890 shares. Keating Counselors holds 25,180 shares. Community Bank Na stated it has 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charter Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 4,141 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Invesco reported 1.02M shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 98,902 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 439,891 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Inc owns 0.05% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 126,937 shares.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.64M for 16.68 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 shares were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P., worth $501,938 on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust holds 3,820 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 166,510 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Fincl Serv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brookstone Cap Management holds 0.03% or 9,026 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Lp has invested 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 24,553 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru holds 11,997 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt invested in 0.36% or 84,974 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa accumulated 221,953 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corporation has 159,421 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 9,768 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Llc accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Archford Strategies Lc owns 345 shares. Family has invested 2.39% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,900 shares to 37,702 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 53,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).