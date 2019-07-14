Dover (DOV) Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Upped Holding by $6.31 Million

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $100.06. About 854,946 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) by 53.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 252,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 720,945 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, up from 468,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 43,748 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) has declined 27.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CENT News: 20/04/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 20/04/2018 DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA)

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.27 million for 16.14 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 217,473 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $317.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 42,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,571 shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

