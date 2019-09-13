Dover (DOV) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Cut Stake by $654,000; Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Raised Holding

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 13.67M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.36M, up from 12.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 19,271 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 234,733 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.52 million, down from 241,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $100.08. About 15,168 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets Etf (VEA) by 8,729 shares to 329,562 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 20,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,770 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 1,785 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hanson Doremus stated it has 500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.54% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 5,652 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 156 shares or 0% of the stock. Stock Yards Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,792 shares. Marco Mgmt Ltd Co holds 6,057 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.04% or 46,521 shares. Stewart Patten Limited Liability Company holds 5,650 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,563 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.05% or 5,863 shares. Moreover, Capital Fund Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Gateway Advisers Llc has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.51 million for 16.35 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.