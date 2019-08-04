Dover (DOV) Shareholder Natixis Lifted Holding by $5.93 Million as Shares Declined; Wagner Bowman Management Lifted Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by $333,000

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.35. About 315,747 shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M

Natixis increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 54.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 63,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 181,121 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94M, up from 117,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 861,925 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services owns 2,332 shares. Yorktown Co invested 0.07% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division holds 224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested in 0% or 5,174 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Morgan Stanley reported 503,658 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Csat Advisory Lp invested in 0.01% or 250 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.35% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Wells Fargo Comm Mn reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Franklin Resource reported 0.21% stake. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il reported 8,627 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 13,976 shares. Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.18 million activity. Another trade for 13,102 shares valued at $1.14 million was sold by Spurgeon William. Kosinski Anthony K sold 2,184 shares worth $196,713. Kloosterboer Jay L sold 12,363 shares worth $1.08 million.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 368,005 shares to 24,926 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 563,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,137 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,732 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 34,300 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.1% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 6,000 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0% stake. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 750 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% or 25,455 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 14,339 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Webster Bankshares N A owns 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Company Inc has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Prudential Inc stated it has 344,260 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De stated it has 5,088 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 107,847 shares. 200 are held by Salem Inv Counselors. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com holds 10,681 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 8,700 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

