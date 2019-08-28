Dover (DOV) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Trimmed Its Stake; Condor Capital Management Decreased Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $489,368 as Valuation Declined

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 5,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 106,442 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 112,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $88.93. About 818,748 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.76% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 41.15M shares traded or 615.68% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,377 shares to 66,732 shares, valued at $17.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 10,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: TechnipFMC PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Constellation Brands – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.08 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 9,636 shares to 52,061 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 12,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,138 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Indemnity invested in 9.26% or 29,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Elm Advisors Limited Company stated it has 3,185 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Monetary Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 11,054 shares. First Interstate Bank invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc accumulated 609,935 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.54% or 14,234 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First Manhattan holds 469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 169,605 shares. Brown Advisory has 259,824 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 66 were accumulated by Community Bancshares Na. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus reported 22,851 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) reported 65 shares.