Dover (DOV) Shareholder Boston Partners Has Boosted Stake; Titan International (TWI) Holding Maintained by Fishman Jay A Ltd

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Titan International Inc (TWI) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 27,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91B, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Titan International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 78,832 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 54,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 7.70M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $771.21 million, up from 7.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $93.14. About 146,515 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs

More notable recent Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Titan International (TWI) Presents At Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Titan International, Inc. Announces Appointment of Max A. Guinn to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Rubber Stocks to Buy Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 08, 2016 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Titan International (TWI) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.8% – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold TWI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 50.79 million shares or 0.26% less from 50.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grace And White Inc Ny holds 0.63% or 566,430 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Clear Harbor Asset Lc owns 169,180 shares. 3.28 million are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 19,792 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 60,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 16,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Service Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Blair William And Company Il accumulated 0% or 23,100 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com has 91,900 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% or 407,091 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) or 14,966 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $534.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) by 3,939 shares to 7,599 shares, valued at $323.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,537 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $526,720 activity.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 33,142 shares to 33,808 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 500,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,563 were reported by Private Advisor Gru. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 601,171 shares. Fil Limited has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 14 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank owns 4,530 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 121,139 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 3.09 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 7.70 million are owned by Boston Prtnrs. Sg Americas Lc owns 19,172 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Phocas Fincl has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 30,247 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Griffin Asset has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RBC ups price target on Dover – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Techcon Releases Dispenser for Effortless Dispensing of 50ml Dual Syringes – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dover Operating Companies Will Have a Significant Presence at Premier Convenience Store and Retail Fueling Industry Trade Show – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.