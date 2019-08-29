Dover (DOV) Share Value Declined While Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Lowered Position; As Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Stock Price Declined, Huber Capital Management Upped by $2.35 Million Its Stake

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $92.25. About 960,686 shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 195,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42M, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $706.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 698,551 shares traded or 228.75% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Caldera Software Integrates with Adobe Textile Designer – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.53 million for 15.07 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

