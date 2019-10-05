Dover (DOV) Share Price Declined While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Trimmed Its Position by $23.01 Million; Amazon (AMZN) Holder Dock Street Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Share Price Declined

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 32.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 230,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 470,626 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.16 million, down from 700,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 874,155 shares traded or 2.36% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.25M, down from 16,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $296.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 75,584 shares to 119,296 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Svcs Ma accumulated 1.56 million shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 644,823 shares or 6.54% of all its holdings. 1,217 were reported by Amer Money Mgmt Ltd Company. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 2.79M shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 1.69% or 3,844 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ctc Lc holds 0.23% or 85,071 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd has invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 0.9% stake. Academy Management Tx invested in 0.14% or 323 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has 1.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1,342 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 776 shares. Smith Moore & Communication invested in 1,192 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,554 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon brings Disney streaming to Latin America – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Amazon Wants Cash; General Mills Serves Up Profits – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 FANG Stocks to Buy Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Independent Investors has 22,600 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% stake. Cincinnati Corp invested 2.92% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 42,770 shares. California-based Diligent Ltd has invested 0.39% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 7,140 shares. 5,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 68,000 shares. North Point Managers Oh owns 104,241 shares. Goelzer Investment Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 4,606 shares. Burney invested in 133,703 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Allstate Corp holds 0.01% or 8,169 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,100 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management owns 24,838 shares.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dover declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RBC ups price target on Dover – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dover Operating Companies Will Have a Significant Presence at Premier Convenience Store and Retail Fueling Industry Trade Show – PRNewswire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $221.38 million for 15.52 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 58,807 shares to 766,732 shares, valued at $41.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 192,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).