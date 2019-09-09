Dover (DOV) Position Increased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc; Transcanada (TRP) Holder Sir Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 49,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 394,901 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75 million, down from 444,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 1.14M shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Rev Requirement Settlement With NGTL System Shippers; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 49,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 351,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.93 million, up from 302,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 1.11M shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TRP’s profit will be $669.91 million for 17.73 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enerplus Res Fd Com (NYSE:ERF) by 1.50 million shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $15.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 236,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

