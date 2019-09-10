Dover (DOV) Position Has Raised by Alpha Windward Llc; Hs Management Partners Trimmed Position in Home Depot (HD) by $5.82 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 30,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 945,194 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.37 million, down from 975,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $232.65. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 4161.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 5,284 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $95.32. About 253,567 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.72 billion for 23.08 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 137,915 shares to 641,965 shares, valued at $77.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 132,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port invested in 2.03% or 104,169 shares. New York-based Armistice Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd owns 136,134 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,302 were reported by Dumont Blake Investment Advsr Llc. 1,800 are owned by Professional Advisory Inc. Gm Advisory reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Todd Asset Management owns 199,818 shares. Moreover, Howland Cap Management has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,122 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Broderick Brian C reported 2.06% stake. Usca Ria Limited Liability reported 22,818 shares. Windward Ca stated it has 11,607 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.05% or 15,522 shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 3,816 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,600 shares to 148 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 15,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 592 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Retail Bank Corp accumulated 131,403 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.14% or 9,600 shares. 96 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Cornerstone owns 1,232 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mai Management has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Optimum Advsrs invested in 1,055 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited reported 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Pettee Invsts Incorporated stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Smith Asset Grp LP reported 321,614 shares stake. First Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 248,783 were reported by Citadel Limited Liability Corp. Kistler owns 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 51,100 shares stake. Aureus Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 3,590 shares.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Caldera Software Integrates with Adobe Textile Designer – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Will Pay A 0.6% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.