Dover (DOV) Market Value Rose While Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Lowered Its Position; Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Declined

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $97.2. About 1.09M shares traded or 12.74% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 438,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, down from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 694,254 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 23/03/2018 – FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC AS OF MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OF $545 MLN TO $575 MLN; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 04/04/2018 – FORMER BROOKDALE CEO BILL SHERIFF TO REJOIN CO. AS CONSULTANT; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY Incorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Tech; 26/03/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 157% to 7 Days; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% negative EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $482,729 activity. BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought $61,214 worth of stock. The insider SEWARD JAMES R bought 10,000 shares worth $71,386. 5,000 shares valued at $32,786 were bought by Warren Denise Wilder on Monday, March 4. 733 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares with value of $4,995 were bought by Johnson-Mills Rita. Shares for $52,769 were bought by BAIER LUCINDA M. WIELANSKY LEE S bought 5,000 shares worth $36,950.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 245,160 shares to 340,150 shares, valued at $42.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Kosinski Anthony K sold 2,184 shares worth $196,713. Shares for $641,609 were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M. Another trade for 12,363 shares valued at $1.08M was made by Kloosterboer Jay L on Tuesday, February 5.

