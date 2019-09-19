Dover (DOV) Market Value Declined While Parsec Financial Management Cut by $654,000 Its Position; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Azimuth Capital Management Decreased Stake

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 9,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 550,403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.84 million, down from 559,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 10.99 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 234,733 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.52 million, down from 241,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.26. About 314,652 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.73 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,690 shares to 115,198 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 78,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) by 9,508 shares to 400,123 shares, valued at $20.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 7,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM).

