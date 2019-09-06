Dover (DOV) Market Valuation Declined While Alpha Windward Has Raised by $479,880 Its Holding; Maverick Capital LTD Has Raised Position in Kroger Co (KR) by $2.60 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 108,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The hedge fund held 546,890 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.45M, up from 438,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 4.38M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Targets 2018 Identical Supermarket Sales Growth Ex-Fuel of 1.5%-2%; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP ‘MULTI-YEAR PLAN WITH A LOT TO DO’; 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 8 Stores to Be Sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Adj EPS 63c

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 4161.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 5,284 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $95.4. About 308,867 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 42,560 shares to 353,760 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 731,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,770 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,315 shares to 4,551 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 28,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.