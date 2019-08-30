Dover (DOV) Holding Maintained by First Mercantile Trust Co; As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stock Declined, Holder Palisade Capital Management Has Trimmed by $464,100 Its Holding

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 61.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 35,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 22,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 1.10M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 2204.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 5,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 5,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.69. About 310,116 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh owns 15,150 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 0.37% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 4,005 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Montag A & Associates Inc owns 9,205 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Sumitomo Life Ins owns 15,691 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 146,529 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Williams Jones & Assoc Lc has 2.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 968,356 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 1.61% or 196,107 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile holds 5,300 shares. Florida-based Texas Yale Capital Corp has invested 0.09% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Morgan Stanley reported 503,658 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 37,623 shares. Pension invested in 213,879 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,826 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 11,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,903 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.21 million for 7.69 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc holds 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 175 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.2% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 485 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested 0.02% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Parametrica Management Ltd holds 0.51% or 18,159 shares. 292,818 are owned by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 76,461 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 22.22 million shares. Enterprise Fin Serv reported 213 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 15.91M were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Com owns 963,805 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 4.32M shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 322,155 shares. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 404,726 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN) by 16,328 shares to 345,718 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 34,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 706,925 shares, and has risen its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).