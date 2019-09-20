Dover (DOV) Holding Lifted by Earnest Partners Llc; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Perkinelmer (PKI) Stake by $652,320

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 25.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 6,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% . The hedge fund held 32,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18M, up from 26,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.56. About 636,064 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI); 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Collaborates with Helix to Drive Innovation in Exome-Based Personal Genomics; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Cont Ops EPS 23c; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q REV. $644.0M, EST. $619.2M; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 61C; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – TESTS DEVELOPED AS PART OF DEAL WILL BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS OF HELIX’S ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR DNA-POWERED PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 PerkinElmer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/04/2018 – PerkinElmer to Hold Earnings Call on Monday, April 30, 2018; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER NAMES JAMES MOCK AS CFO

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 8,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 228,019 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.85M, up from 219,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.91. About 894,404 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Virginia Va reported 3,300 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 2,066 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity stated it has 29,000 shares or 9.36% of all its holdings. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 11,476 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fdx holds 0.01% or 2,184 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Mngmt Inc accumulated 234,733 shares. Mcdaniel Terry has invested 3.64% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Earnest Prns Lc has invested 0.21% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Scopus Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.83% or 290,621 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 42,770 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 169,196 shares.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financ (NYSE:SYF) by 130,644 shares to 346,048 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 36,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Dover Food Retail Announces Hillphoenix® Shelf-Edge Technology Designed for Energy Savings and Improved Performance – GuruFocus.com” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Will Pay A 0.6% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dover To Host Investor Meeting – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 13,770 shares to 47,117 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 611,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,892 shares, and cut its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

More important recent PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PerkinElmer CEO to retire after over a decade; COO tapped for top post – Boston Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “PerkinElmer announces redemption of 5% senior unsecured notes due in 2021 – Seeking Alpha”, Businesswire.com published: “PerkinElmer Prices Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does PerkinElmer, Inc.’s (NYSE:PKI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PKI shares while 109 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 108.58 million shares or 4.19% more from 104.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Company owns 562,478 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Company invested in 3,419 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Co reported 12 shares stake. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 0.16% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 5,842 shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech has invested 0% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Cibc Asset Management holds 9,375 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Lbmc Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Utah Retirement holds 0.04% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 20,809 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs has invested 0% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 48,300 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.03% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). World Asset Management invested in 6,297 shares.