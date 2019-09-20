Dover (DOV) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.96 Million as Market Value Declined; Connable Office Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) Holding by $679,653

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 6,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 23,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 17,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.48. About 11.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Moves Closer to Urging a Rotation Away From Equities; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – VESUVIUS PLC VSVS.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 760P FROM 745P; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 49,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 95,879 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61 million, up from 46,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.96. About 471,721 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 34,494 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $76.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 14,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,569 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,331 shares to 4,367 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 32,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,488 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.