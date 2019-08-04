Dover (DOV) Holder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Declined; Nordson (NDSN) Stock Declined While Citadel Advisors Lowered Holding by $519,420

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 775,310 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 3,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The hedge fund held 6,565 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.41. About 192,355 shares traded or 15.33% up from the average. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN)

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.51 million for 15.16 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.18 million activity. Kloosterboer Jay L had sold 12,363 shares worth $1.08 million. $641,609 worth of stock was sold by Cabrera Ivonne M on Tuesday, February 12. Kosinski Anthony K also sold $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16 were accumulated by Fil. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communication owns 36,030 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Co has 5,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests has invested 0.55% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 31,386 were accumulated by Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com. Atria Ltd Company reported 2,146 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Lc stated it has 86,780 shares. First Mercantile Co owns 5,300 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moors Cabot has 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.08% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 151,011 shares. Ashfield Cap Ltd has invested 0.29% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 30,813 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.04% or 708 shares. Town And Country Bankshares And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 0.73% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Court Place Ltd Llc has 0.54% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr (Put) by 11,800 shares to 121,300 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (ROM) by 60,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

