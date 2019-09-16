Dover (DOV) Holder Parsec Financial Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $654,000; Capital World Investors Has Decreased Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $231.00 Million

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 96.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 3.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 115,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96M, down from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 1.26M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 234,733 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.52M, down from 241,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.27. About 155,854 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 8,043 shares to 134,582 shares, valued at $13.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (Britain) (NYSE:UL) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth (SPYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Cap Management accumulated 230 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc accumulated 12,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Wellington Shields Ltd Liability has 2,300 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 5,100 are held by Synovus Corporation. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 46,237 shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.06% or 220,436 shares. Boston Partners invested in 7.70M shares or 1.03% of the stock. Da Davidson has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Us Bank De reported 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.45% stake. Cincinnati Ins Company holds 368,780 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.53M for 16.22 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RBC ups price target on Dover – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Travelers Uses 3-D Technology from HOVER to Help Make Property Damage Inspections Quicker and Safer – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89 million for 17.08 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.