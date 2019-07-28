Dover (DOV) Holder Inverness Counsel Has Cut Its Position by $7.10 Million; Usca Ria Holding In Home Depot (HD) Was Has Upped

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 3,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 18,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.68M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 76,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 865,966 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.23 million, down from 942,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 631,611 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Dover Corporation (DOV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Dover Announces Two Executive Appointments – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Rollins, Inc. (ROL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Heil’s® Ready Truck Program Provides Quick Solutions for Customers – PRNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dow-Key Microwave Awarded Top Honor for L3 Technologies’ Supplier Excellence Award Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. Another trade for 7,272 shares valued at $641,609 was sold by Cabrera Ivonne M. 2,184 shares were sold by Kosinski Anthony K, worth $196,713 on Wednesday, February 13. $1.08 million worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 3,233 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 14,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 107,552 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Horan Advsrs Limited Com owns 250 shares. Holderness Invests holds 2,383 shares. Leavell Invest Management Inc has 2,450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. At State Bank owns 4,009 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 310 are held by Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Corp. Los Angeles Management Equity Research invested in 0.06% or 121,091 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership owns 1.61% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 196,107 shares. Essex Financial Services Incorporated accumulated 2,724 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 134,536 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 12,688 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 98,902 shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,338 shares to 26,019 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 379,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd stated it has 73,478 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 358,339 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Secor Ltd Partnership invested in 0.69% or 17,375 shares. Td Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated has invested 1.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fincl Advisory Grp Inc has invested 0.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fruth Investment Mngmt invested 0.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 4.55M shares. Timessquare Cap Lc owns 36,605 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thornburg Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 1.54 million shares or 2.86% of the stock. Mathes has 1,050 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The South Carolina-based Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Liability has invested 1.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Inv House Lc reported 1.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 9,944 shares to 151,869 shares, valued at $16.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 58,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,466 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).