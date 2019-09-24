Dover (DOV) Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowered Position; As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Market Value Rose, Boston Partners Trimmed Stake

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Dover Corporation (DOV) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 75 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 126 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63 million, down from 201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Dover Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.5. About 865,104 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 97,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.70 million, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 1.68M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Dick’s Sporting Goods; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Ass; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES UNDER ARMOUR DISTRIBUTION IMPACT CONTINUING; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING REVERSES 9.3% LOSS, GAINS AS MUCH AS 2.1%; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG CITES DICK’S HIRING OF GUN CONTROL LOBBYISTS; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: UNDER ARMOUR HURT BY EXPANDED DISTRIBUTION, PROMOTIONS; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 44C; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.53M for 16.09 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 963 shares to 9,153 shares, valued at $1.37 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.61 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 8,532 shares stake. Gardner Russo Gardner Lc has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 163,963 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Capital Planning accumulated 26,663 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Rockland Trust holds 13,815 shares. Woodstock has invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Enterprise Svcs Corp has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 71 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 14,481 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Denali Ltd Liability Com holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 68,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 1,900 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.07% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Choate Investment holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 6,965 shares. United Kingdom-based Merian (Uk) Limited has invested 0.16% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. DKS’s profit will be $34.35 million for 25.39 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.84% negative EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,011 shares to 44,396 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 1.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 119,746 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 15,181 shares. Cs Mckee Lp holds 1.28% or 419,945 shares in its portfolio. The Australia-based Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Blackrock Inc reported 6.91M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 13,619 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Etrade Llc has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 31 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 2,953 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 197,145 shares. Granite Partners Ltd Liability holds 41,081 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). James Research invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.03% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio.