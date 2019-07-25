Dover (DOV) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.34 Million; As Suncor Energy New (SU) Share Value Declined, Heronetta Management LP Has Raised by $344,000 Its Position

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 25 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 billion, down from 30,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $98.29. About 495,210 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 2.57 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 1,966 shares to 21,374 shares, valued at $931.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 609,935 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20 shares. 62 are owned by Gradient Invs Limited Com. Howe & Rusling Incorporated has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 7,987 shares. South State has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.21% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.19% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 50,762 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Convergence Inv Partners Lc has 0.09% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 4,164 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs accumulated 18,349 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 120,693 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Limited Company reported 0.09% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) invested in 41 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,531 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. Another trade for 13,102 shares valued at $1.14M was sold by Spurgeon William. Kloosterboer Jay L sold $1.08 million worth of stock or 12,363 shares. $641,609 worth of stock was sold by Cabrera Ivonne M on Tuesday, February 12.