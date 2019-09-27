Dover (DOV) EPS Estimated At $1.53; Microstrategy – Class A (MSTR) Shorts Raised By 82.26%

Microstrategy Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR) had an increase of 82.26% in short interest. MSTR’s SI was 329,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 82.26% from 180,900 shares previously. With 115,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Microstrategy Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s short sellers to cover MSTR’s short positions. The SI to Microstrategy Incorporated – Class A’s float is 4%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $149.37. About 34,021 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report

Analysts expect Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report $1.53 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $1.36 EPS. DOV’s profit would be $222.52M giving it 16.26 P/E if the $1.53 EPS is correct. After having $1.56 EPS previously, Dover Corporation’s analysts see -1.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 488,544 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.47 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. It has a 24.35 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Among 4 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dover has $11400 highest and $99 lowest target. $108’s average target is 8.52% above currents $99.52 stock price. Dover had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) rating on Monday, September 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $11400 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $101 target.

