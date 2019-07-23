Dover Corporation (DOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation 92 1.99 N/A 3.90 24.68 SPX FLOW Inc. 35 0.78 N/A 1.60 23.19

Demonstrates Dover Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. SPX FLOW Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dover Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Dover Corporation is presently more expensive than SPX FLOW Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Dover Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 0.00% 19.5% 6.4% SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

Dover Corporation’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. SPX FLOW Inc.’s 2.08 beta is the reason why it is 108.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dover Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SPX FLOW Inc. are 1.5 and 1 respectively. SPX FLOW Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dover Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Dover Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dover Corporation has a 5.97% upside potential and a consensus price target of $103.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dover Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 90.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Dover Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of SPX FLOW Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.64% -0.59% 6.79% 11.34% 23.74% 35.62% SPX FLOW Inc. -4.72% 5.27% 11.25% -1.09% -16.03% 22.22%

For the past year Dover Corporation has stronger performance than SPX FLOW Inc.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors SPX FLOW Inc.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.