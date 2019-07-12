Dover Corporation (DOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN)

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation 91 2.02 N/A 3.90 24.68 Milacron Holdings Corp. 13 0.97 N/A 0.68 19.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dover Corporation and Milacron Holdings Corp. Milacron Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Dover Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Dover Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Milacron Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dover Corporation and Milacron Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 0.00% 19.5% 6.4% Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.48 beta means Dover Corporation’s volatility is 48.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Milacron Holdings Corp.’s 54.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dover Corporation. Its rival Milacron Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 1.6 respectively. Milacron Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dover Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dover Corporation and Milacron Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Milacron Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Dover Corporation has a -0.84% downside potential and an average price target of $98.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dover Corporation and Milacron Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 99.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Dover Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Milacron Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.64% -0.59% 6.79% 11.34% 23.74% 35.62% Milacron Holdings Corp. -5.96% -4.47% -6.56% -5.49% -32.64% 11.44%

For the past year Dover Corporation was more bullish than Milacron Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Dover Corporation beats Milacron Holdings Corp.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.