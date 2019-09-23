Dover Corporation (DOV) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) Comparison side by side

Both Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation 95 2.02 N/A 4.16 23.26 SPX Corporation 35 1.17 N/A 1.47 23.79

Demonstrates Dover Corporation and SPX Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. SPX Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Dover Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Dover Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than SPX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dover Corporation and SPX Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7% SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Dover Corporation has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SPX Corporation’s beta is 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dover Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival SPX Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Dover Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SPX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Dover Corporation and SPX Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 SPX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Dover Corporation is $105.6, with potential upside of 7.05%. On the other hand, SPX Corporation’s potential upside is 18.84% and its average target price is $48. The results provided earlier shows that SPX Corporation appears more favorable than Dover Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dover Corporation and SPX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88% and 90.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Dover Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of SPX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5% SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6%

For the past year Dover Corporation has stronger performance than SPX Corporation

Summary

Dover Corporation beats SPX Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.